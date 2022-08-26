Coroner IDs man killed after tree falls on car

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died when a tree fell across the road near the Adam’s Run area.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Lethaniel Gathers, 52, from Adams Run, died on the scene Thursday morning from blunt force injuries.

The incident happened at approximately 5:40 a.m. on Old Jacksonboro Road near Mitchell Road when a southbound Ford pickup truck struck a tree that was falling across the road, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The driver, the sole occupant of the truck, died at the scene.

St. Paul’s Fire Chief Larry Garvin said the tree sheared off the top of the vehicle.

Deputies shut down the roadway during their investigation for several hours. The roadway reopened shortly before 10:30 a.m.

