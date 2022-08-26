SC Lottery
Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound

Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo...
Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death of a woman who was reported missing and then found dead in a marsh on James Island.

Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Rich was reported missing on Aug. 16 and found in a waterway near Cedar Point Drive three days later.

Once police found the body, they finalized arrest affidavits for Brian Curtis Baker, 59, of Charleston, with Rich’s murder. Baker and Rich share a child together.

Before the arrest could happen, Baker was discovered dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The Charleston Police Department is the lead agency investigating Rich’s death and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is looking into Baker’s.

