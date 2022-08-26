COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people were arrested after allegedly using a homeless camp in Richland County as a base of operations for multiple burglaries.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Friday that Christopher Leggett, 22, Stephen Rhein, 45, and Jessica Rhein, 39, were charged after deputies stumbled upon their homeless encampment that allegedly contained stolen goods from at least a dozen burglary cases.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to 9950 Farrow Road, a new car dealership site under construction, after the site manager reported that someone had attempted to steal items from the site. The manager said someone had cut a hole in the fence and tried to take copper wire and other tools.

Deputies noticed footprints where they found three spools of wire, one at the bottom of a hill next to nearby railroad tracks.

After using K9s and cameras from a nearby business, deputies determined that early Wednesday morning, someone walked out of the woods near E Killian Road toward the tracks.

Deputies went to the area where the person was seen on video coming out of the woods. They followed the trail into the woods where they came upon the camp the three suspects were living in.

Deputies found several large pieces of construction equipment, power tools, generators, AC units, copper wiring and more.

All three suspects were detained and charged with receiving stolen goods. Stephen Rhein is charged with second-degree burglary and grand larceny. Jessica Rhein is charged with possession of meth, according to officials. All three were booked in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries (Richland County Sheriff's Department)

A team of investigators has since connected the suspects to at least a dozen burglary cases over the past two years including a burglary at a storage facility in which 22 units were broken into and a collision center where five cars were broken into.

“We have compassion for people struggling with homelessness who are in need of services, but that is not the case with these three,” Sheriff Lott said. “They were victimizing the surrounding community and using the camp as a base for their criminal activity.”

Investigators are still sorting through the items found in the encampment and working to identify victims and link additional cases.

The three suspects will likely face more charges, according to officials.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

