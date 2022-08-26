Deputies arrest 19-year-old wanted in weekend Wendy’s shooting

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man turned himself in Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting at a fast food chain.

Fernando Montano, 19, was originally charged with aggravated breach of peace and unlawful carrying of a firearm. However, as deputies continued to investigate, they also charged him with attempted murder, assault and battery 1st degree, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a non-citizen.

The shooting happened sometime over the weekend at a Wendy’s on Hilton Head, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies have not said what led up to the shooting or the exact date of the incident.

Montano will have a bond hearing for the added charges on Friday.

He is currently in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

This investigation remains active. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414, or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

