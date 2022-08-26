SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies arrest 19-year-old wanted in weekend Wendy’s shooting

Fernando Montano, 19, was originally charged with aggravated breach of peace and unlawful...
Fernando Montano, 19, was originally charged with aggravated breach of peace and unlawful carrying of a firearm. However, as deputies continued to investigate, they also charged him with attempted murder, assault and battery 1st degree, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a non-citizen.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man turned himself in Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting at a fast food chain.

Fernando Montano, 19, was originally charged with aggravated breach of peace and unlawful carrying of a firearm. However, as deputies continued to investigate, they also charged him with attempted murder, assault and battery 1st degree, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a non-citizen.

The shooting happened sometime over the weekend at a Wendy’s on Hilton Head, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies have not said what led up to the shooting or the exact date of the incident.

Montano will have a bond hearing for the added charges on Friday.

He is currently in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

This investigation remains active. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414, or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still searching for Christopher Ryan Constine, who they said left a Hanahan home...
Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father
The crash shut down Calhoun Street at the SC30 onramp for approximately five hours Tuesday...
Coroner IDs man, woman killed in Tuesday downtown crash
Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people...
2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston
It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting
Two people died in two separate crashes Tuesday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
Deputies investigating 2 deadly overnight crashes

Latest News

It happened on the northbound side of the bridge and closed two left lanes.
FIRST ALERT: 2 left lanes back open on Ravenel bridge
The department tweeted about the flooding just after 4:30 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Both lanes back open after flooding on Wando Park Boulevard
As State Superintendent Molly Spearman prepares to leave office in January, she says the lack...
Spearman lays out biggest disappointment of her career in exclusive 1-on-1 interview
The Rethink Folly Road Plan was first approved in 2016 and looks to make biking and walking...
First phase of planned Folly Road transformation expected to start construction by end of year