SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

DHEC expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility, more doses available

FILE
FILE(MGN / Cutout Credit: Matt Damon / Kentucky National Guard)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is going to use a new method to give monkeypox (MPX) vaccinations.

According to SCDHEC, this change will increase the number of doses available, and the criteria for those eligible to get vaccinated is expanding.

DHEC says both changes will take effect immediately.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Prevention have authorized the new strategy, which calls for shots to be given just under the first layer of skin, intradermally.

Shots previously have been given subcutaneously, when the shot goes into the fat layer farther below the skin.

The CDC says administering the JYNNEOS vaccine with an intradermal method can result in up to five times the number of doses per vial with the same level of protection, which means more people can receive the vaccine with a limited national supply.

State Epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell says it is important to find ways to meet the needs of those at higher risk of exposure to monkeypox.

“That not only includes adopting the new method of delivery identified by the CDC, but it also includes expanding the criteria to allow more people to be eligible. As vaccine availability increases, we will continue to review criteria to get more people protected from this disease,” Dr. Bell said.

Bell says cases are slowly beginning to increase, and encourages people at risk to be vaccinated.

South Carolina has expanded its eligibility list to include:

  • Men who have sex with men (MSM), including gay or bisexual men, transgender or gender non-conforming individuals, who have had either a sexually transmitted infection in the last 90 days or multiple sex partners in the last 90 days
  • Any person receiving HIV PrEP treatment

The vaccine is not recommended for the general public or healthcare workers at this time. Residents can call the DHEC CareLine (855) 472-3432 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to find out if they are eligible to schedule an appointment.

If you are concerned that you have been exposed to someone with monkeypox infection or have a new, unusual rash, please seek medical attention from your usual healthcare provider, visit an urgent care center, or call your local health department.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrested Seth Christopher Spivey, 35, and Lauren Marie Wilt, 36, after the standoff.
Hours-long standoff ends with man, woman in custody, sheriff’s office says
Data released by Kraft's vehicle dashcam indicates his vehicle was traveling at 82 mph moments...
North Charleston Police officer charged in fatal July crash
Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo...
Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound
Just over a year ago, Megan Rich was at Krazy Owls celebrating her 40th birthday with friends....
‘She’s in our hearts’: Friends celebrate, toast to Megan Rich
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Lethaniel Gathers, 52, from Adams Run, died on the scene Thursday...
Coroner IDs man killed after tree falls on car

Latest News

S.11 provides six weeks of paid leave for state employees who give birth and two weeks of paid...
McMaster signs law providing paid family leave for state employees
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Revisiting MUSC nurse who photographed COVID victims
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with a North Charleston Elementary student after signing the mobile...
Gov. McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing at North Charleston Elementary
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pfizer and Biontech awaiting FDA approval