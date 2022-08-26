SC Lottery
Fewer storms, more sunshine ahead!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front still lingers nearby but slightly drier air may help to bring down the number of showers and storms we see over the next couple of days. A cloudy sky this morning will give way to peeks of sunshine later today. Hang on to the umbrellas! We have a slight chance of rain this morning with scattered downpours this afternoon and early this evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Hit or miss storms will be the theme of the weekend with more sunshine than we’ve seen in recent days. Highs this weekend will top out in the upper 80s.

TROPICS: Watching two tropical waves.

Disturbance #1 - Tropical wave in the Caribbean will move west with a low chance of developing over the next 5 days. Odds may increase as this moves into a more favorable environment next week in the Western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

Disturbance #2 - Odds up to 30% this morning for development with a tropical wave near Africa. Many models show this developing over the weekend or next week as it moves west in the Atlantic. Thankfully, we have lots of time to watch this one.

In summary, nothing for us to be worried about right now but a reminder that even though the hurricane season has been quiet so far, things can change quickly and we are heading into the peak of hurricane season.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

