Hours-long standoff ends with man in custody, sheriff’s office says

By Steven Ardary and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a Johns Island standoff that started Friday morning is now over.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies put a man, Seth Spivey, into custody just after 4:45 p.m. Spivey was hiding above a water heater and was tased before being taken into custody, according to investigators.

The standoff started at a home on Abram Road near River Road around 9 a.m.

Deputies were helping the Mount Pleasant Police Department serve Spivey arrest warrants for assault on a police officer and malicious injury to personal property.

It is unclear yet if Spivey will face new charges in connection to the standoff.

The standoff lasted nearly eight hours.

This developing story. Check back for updates.

