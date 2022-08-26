Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 1
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After the weather took out several games in Week 0, teams try to bounce back in Week 1
8/25
Woodland 55, Bethune-Bowman 14 - Sudarion Harrison rushed for 102 yards, threw for 115 yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown as the Wolverines improve to 1-0
8/26
Beckham (1-0) at Wando - Live 5 Game of the Week
Beaufort at Ft. Dorchester
Carolina Forest at Summerville
Ashley Ridge at Cane Bay
May River at West Ashley (1-0)
River Bluff at Stratford
Berkeley (1-0) at Hanahan
James Island (1-0) at Stall
St. James at Philip Simmons (1-0)
Bishop England (1-0) at First Baptist
Oceanside Collegiate (1-0) at South Florence
North Charleston at Whale Branch
Timberland (0-1) at Indian Land
Academic Magnet at Military Magnet (0-1)
Hemingway at Cross
St. John’s (0-1) at Baptist Hill
Burke at Porter-Gaud (0-1)
Colleton Prep at Northwood (0-1)
Patrick Henry at St. John’s Christian (1-0)
Pinewood Prep (0-1) at Laurence Manning
Dorchester Academy (1-0) at Orangeburg Prep
Palmetto Christian at Williamsburg Academy
