Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 1

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After the weather took out several games in Week 0, teams try to bounce back in Week 1

8/25

Woodland 55, Bethune-Bowman 14 - Sudarion Harrison rushed for 102 yards, threw for 115 yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown as the Wolverines improve to 1-0

8/26

Beckham (1-0) at Wando - Live 5 Game of the Week

Beaufort at Ft. Dorchester

Carolina Forest at Summerville

Ashley Ridge at Cane Bay

May River at West Ashley (1-0)

River Bluff at Stratford

Berkeley (1-0) at Hanahan

James Island (1-0) at Stall

St. James at Philip Simmons (1-0)

Bishop England (1-0) at First Baptist

Oceanside Collegiate (1-0) at South Florence

North Charleston at Whale Branch

Timberland (0-1) at Indian Land

Academic Magnet at Military Magnet (0-1)

Hemingway at Cross

St. John’s (0-1) at Baptist Hill

Burke at Porter-Gaud (0-1)

Colleton Prep at Northwood (0-1)

Patrick Henry at St. John’s Christian (1-0)

Pinewood Prep (0-1) at Laurence Manning

Dorchester Academy (1-0) at Orangeburg Prep

Palmetto Christian at Williamsburg Academy

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.