Multiple law enforcement agencies on scene of standoff on John Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they are assisting with a standoff on Johns Island Friday.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies were assisting officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department serving a warrant on Abram Road near River Road around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Knapp said the person is believed to be inside the home but has refused to come out.

Mount Pleasant Police spokesman Don Calabrese confirmed the agencies were serving arrest warrants for assault on a police officer and malicious injury to personal property.

Deputies and officers were still at the home as of 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

This developing story. Check back for updates.

