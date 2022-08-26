NBA’s 76ers to hold preseason camp at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Philadelphia 76ers will be coming to the Lowcountry next month.

The team announced they will hold one week of preseason training camp at McAlister Field House at The Citadel from September 27th through October 2nd.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to host the 76ers,” said The Citadel’s Director of Athletics Mike Capaccio. “This will be a great opportunity to show off our campus and our great city of Charleston.”

It’s expected that the team will also do some training at Charleston Southern as well.

Philadelphia features some of the biggest stars in the NBA including Joel Embid and James Harden.

Reports last month said the team was hoping to hold camp in the area and had been in discussions with the College of Charleston but nothing was ever worked out.

76ers head coach Doc Rivers has a history of taking teams on the road for training camp. It was reported in July by Marc J. Spears of ESPN that “Doc wants them to learn some American history. They’re probably going to go to a slave museum and learn about the Gullah culture out there in South Carolina.”

