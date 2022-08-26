North Charleston Police officer charged in fatal July crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an investigation, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a North Charleston Police officer is being charged in a deadly July 5 crash.

Jeremy Kraft was the “contributor to the collision” and is charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.

The crash happened at approximately 5:05 p.m. on a Tuesday when Kraft’s vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Charger traveling east on Dorchester Road, struck a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu that was attempting to turn left from Scarsdale Avenue onto Dorchester Road, according to the highway patrol.

Raudnesia Waring, 24, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection.

Dashcam video released by the North Charleston Police Department showing the moments before the crash indicates Kraft’s cruiser was traveling 82 mph at the point of impact.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs confirmed that Kraft was responding to the scene of a shooting at the time of the collision, and Police Chief Reggie Burgess said the officer was driving with lights and sirens.

Three days after the crash, Kraft was put on administrative leave.

