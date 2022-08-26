Police asking neighbors to review security video to help with search of missing man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department says they have exhausted all their resources in the ground search for a missing man.

Jack Tribble, 79, was reported missing Tuesday night after leaving The Palmettos of Bluffton on foot. The assisted living facility is located on Okatie Highway in Bluffton.

Now police are asking neighbors to review their home security and video doorbells from 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when Tribble went missing, through Friday. Investigators especially want to see videos from people who live around SC170 and Sun City.

The department is also thanking the public for their support in sharing information on social media and other platforms. They are also asking anyone who helps with the ground search to not look in unfamiliar terrain for safety reasons.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, contact Detective Sgt. Ryan Fazekas at 843-706-4513 or email at rfazekas@townofbluffton.com. You may also call the department’s anonymous tip line at 843-706-4560 or 843-706-7806 (Spanish tip line).

Any information leading to the location of Tribble may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.