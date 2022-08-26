Police searching for driver in N. Charleston chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a driver involved in a chase with officers Thursday morning.

Officers were in the Waylyn community near Dorchester Road around 9 a.m.

While patrolling, they say a grey BMW ran a stop sign while turning onto Ranger Drive from Rusty Street. When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over it sped off, an incident report stated.

Police say because the vehicle was driving erratically, they ended the chase.

Later, officers found the vehicle at a gas station on Meeting Street and found the passenger in the vehicle.

Police could not locate the driver, and arrests have been made.

