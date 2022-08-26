SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

S.C. Department of Natural Resources offering free boat inspections during Labor Day weekend

Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will help make sure your...
Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will help make sure your boating activities over the July 4 weekend are safe.(SCDNR)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will offer free boat inspections in an effort to promote waterway safety.

The inspections will be held Sept. 3, 4 and 5 at boat landings around the state.

Officials will check for required safety equipment and proper registration. They say instead of tickets, boaters will be given an opportunity to correct any problems before launch.

Officers will also be available to answer questions and give advice on water safety.

The full list of dates, times and locations is as follows:

Saturday, September 3

  • Darlington Co. - Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Horry Co. - Johnny Causey; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Lexington Co. - Lake Murray Dam; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Pickens Co. - 12 Mile Boat Ramp; 10 a.m. until noon
  • York Co. - Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie; 10 a.m. until noon

Sunday, September 4

  • Anderson Co. - River Forks Boat Ramp, Lake Hartwell; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Beaufort Co. - Grays Hill Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Charleston Co. - Buck Hall Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Clarendon Co. - Alex Harvin Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Fairfield Co.- Wateree State Park, Lake Wateree Murray; 10 a.m. until noon

Sunday, September 5

  • Charleston Co. - Leeds Avenue; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Darlington Co. - Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Laurens Co. - River Fork Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Lexington Co. - Lake Murray Dam; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Oconee Co. - South Cove Park, Lake Keowee; 10 a.m. until noon
  • York Co. - Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. until noon

SCDNR officers say boating violations can be reported by calling 1-800-922-5431.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still searching for Christopher Ryan Constine, who they said left a Hanahan home...
Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father
The crash shut down Calhoun Street at the SC30 onramp for approximately five hours Tuesday...
Coroner IDs man, woman killed in Tuesday downtown crash
Firefighters say a man died early Thursday morning when a tree fell across the road.
Man dies after tree falls on car near Adams Run
Arianna “Aspen” Larsen, 13, and Sarah Pipkin, 15, were reported missing to deputies.
Deputies search for two teenagers missing since last week
She was returned home safely, according to the North Charleston Police Department.
Missing 14-year-old located safely, police say

Latest News

First responders across the Tri-County area went beyond the call of duty Thursday for a young...
First responders escort young girl to candy store after loss of brother
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is looking for the community’s input as...
Community meeting Saturday to discuss I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West project
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Community meeting Saturday to discuss I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West project
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: First phase of planned Folly Road transformation expected to start construction by end of year