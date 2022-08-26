S.C. Department of Natural Resources offering free boat inspections during Labor Day weekend
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will offer free boat inspections in an effort to promote waterway safety.
The inspections will be held Sept. 3, 4 and 5 at boat landings around the state.
Officials will check for required safety equipment and proper registration. They say instead of tickets, boaters will be given an opportunity to correct any problems before launch.
Officers will also be available to answer questions and give advice on water safety.
The full list of dates, times and locations is as follows:
Saturday, September 3
- Darlington Co. - Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noon
- Horry Co. - Johnny Causey; 10 a.m. until noon
- Lexington Co. - Lake Murray Dam; 10 a.m. until noon
- Pickens Co. - 12 Mile Boat Ramp; 10 a.m. until noon
- York Co. - Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie; 10 a.m. until noon
Sunday, September 4
- Anderson Co. - River Forks Boat Ramp, Lake Hartwell; 10 a.m. until noon
- Beaufort Co. - Grays Hill Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon
- Charleston Co. - Buck Hall Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon
- Clarendon Co. - Alex Harvin Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon
- Fairfield Co.- Wateree State Park, Lake Wateree Murray; 10 a.m. until noon
Sunday, September 5
- Charleston Co. - Leeds Avenue; 10 a.m. until noon
- Darlington Co. - Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noon
- Laurens Co. - River Fork Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon
- Lexington Co. - Lake Murray Dam; 10 a.m. until noon
- Oconee Co. - South Cove Park, Lake Keowee; 10 a.m. until noon
- York Co. - Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. until noon
SCDNR officers say boating violations can be reported by calling 1-800-922-5431.
