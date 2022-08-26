S.C. Department of Natural Resources offering free boat inspections during Labor Day weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will offer free boat inspections in an effort to promote waterway safety.

The inspections will be held Sept. 3, 4 and 5 at boat landings around the state.

Officials will check for required safety equipment and proper registration. They say instead of tickets, boaters will be given an opportunity to correct any problems before launch.

Officers will also be available to answer questions and give advice on water safety.

The full list of dates, times and locations is as follows:

Saturday, September 3

Darlington Co. - Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noon

Horry Co. - Johnny Causey; 10 a.m. until noon

Lexington Co. - Lake Murray Dam; 10 a.m. until noon

Pickens Co. - 12 Mile Boat Ramp; 10 a.m. until noon

York Co. - Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie; 10 a.m. until noon

Sunday, September 4

Anderson Co. - River Forks Boat Ramp, Lake Hartwell; 10 a.m. until noon

Beaufort Co. - Grays Hill Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Charleston Co. - Buck Hall Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Clarendon Co. - Alex Harvin Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Fairfield Co.- Wateree State Park, Lake Wateree Murray; 10 a.m. until noon

Sunday, September 5

Charleston Co. - Leeds Avenue; 10 a.m. until noon

Darlington Co. - Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noon

Laurens Co. - River Fork Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Lexington Co. - Lake Murray Dam; 10 a.m. until noon

Oconee Co. - South Cove Park, Lake Keowee; 10 a.m. until noon

York Co. - Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. until noon

SCDNR officers say boating violations can be reported by calling 1-800-922-5431.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.