SCDNR to offer free boat inspections during Labor Day weekend

(Canva)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - State authorities are providing free boat inspections during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that the free inspections will take place at boat landings across the state from Sept. 3-5.

The agency said those found not to be in compliance will not be ticketed during the inspections, and will instead be allowed to correct any problems before launching their boats.

Below is a list of dates, times and locations for inspections across the state:

SEPTEMBER 3

  • Darlington County — Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Horry County — Johnny Causey; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Lexington County — Lake Murray Dam; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Pickens County — 12 Mile Boat Ramp; 10 a.m. until noon
  • York County — Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie; 10 a.m. until noon

SEPTEMBER 4

  • Anderson County — River Forks Boat Ramp, Lake Hartwell; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Beaufort County — Grays Hill Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Charleston County — Buck Hall Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Clarendon County — Alex Harvin Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Fairfield County — Wateree State Park, Lake Wateree Murray; 10 a.m. until noon

SEPTEMBER 5 (LABOR DAY)

  • Charleston County — Leeds Avenue; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Darlington County — Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Laurens County — River Fork Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Lexington County — Lake Murray Dam; 10 a.m. until noon
  • Oconee County — South Cove Park, Lake Keowee; 10 a.m. until noon
  • York County — Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. until noon

