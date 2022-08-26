Sheriff’s office to conduct special patrols around Joseph Floyd Manor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joseph Floyd Manor management and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are working together to find creative solutions to promote a safer environment for residents and people living in the area of the senior public housing complex.

The law enforcement agency has agreed to conduct special patrols of the area as part of an effort to increase its public presence in the area.

The complex, which is located at King Street and Mount Pleasant Street, is run by the Charleston Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Chairman Sandino Moses says they have a serious problem with crime and security. Last year, there were nearly 200 calls for service to 911, many of which were for trespassing, theft and drugs.

“The drug dealers in this area have taken advantage of our tenants for a very long time,” Moses said.” We are just so happy that we have a connection with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.”

Recently, Sheriff Kristin Graziano and Chief Deputy Fletcher King sat down with representatives of Joseph Floyd Manor to discuss security concerns.

“We also discussed how they can increase their own security measures; this effort included a walk-through of the complex to point out any deficiencies,” a statement from the sheriff’s office reads. “Patrol Bureau and K-9 Unit deputies will conduct special patrols of the area while also increasing presence in the community through periodic training visits.”

Moses says just having an increased presence can help deter criminal activity and give residents peace of mind, but the sheriff’s office is also helping logistically.

“One wonderful thing the sheriff’s office has communicated with us is that we are going to apply for a grant,” Moses said. “If awarded, it’s going to buy security cameras all around Joseph Floyd Manor.”

Moses says they are also working on partnering with non-profits that will be able to help tenants with addiction.

CCHRA is planning on replacing the current Joseph Floyd Manor with a new building in the coming years. Moses says part of the designs for the new building includes security enhancements.

