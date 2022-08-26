‘She’s in our hearts’: Friends celebrate, toast to Megan Rich

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday will mark one week since the body of 41-year-old Megan Rich was discovered on Johns Island. Friends gathered at one of her favorite restaurants, Krazy Owls, on Johns Island to celebrate her life hours after her funeral.

The friends describe this as a crazy situation that just seems surreal.

Rich was found dead in a marsh. Brian Curtis Baker, who shares a child with Rich, was going to be arrested for her murder but was later found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

One friend said that at her funeral, they felt like Rich was going to walk in at any moment as if nothing ever happened.

Just over a year ago, Megan Rich was at Krazy Owls celebrating her 40th birthday with friends. Now, they remember her life with the infectious personality she had. They describe her as a person that was easy to approach, would talk your ear off and who deeply cared for her two kids.

“Just her spunk and her smile and her overall happiness for life,” Donnie Worsham, one of Rich’s friends, said.

Another friend, Tanya Jankowsky, says she lived with Rich for a brief period of time.

“Her waking me up just to talk,” Jankowsky said. “Her stuffing her face full of oatmeal cream pies in the kitchen. Her laughing with me, her crying with me, just she seriously was a whirlwind in all the best ways.”

Al Thompson, a friend of Rich, says he wrote the chorus to a song many years ago that Rich really liked. He says he had not revisited the song in years but figured this was the best time to finish it.

“Some of the words in the song, I’d be sleeping, and I’d wake up and I’d have words,” Thompson said. “And three nights in a row I kept changing the words the next day and I told somebody, ‘I didn’t write the song. Megan did.’”

Thompson says his favorite line is “we can see you from heaven’s window.”

“Because we know where she’s at,” Thompson said “In a better place and she’s being loved, you know, angels never fly away, but she’s in our hearts, so she’s here to stay.”

Jankowsky says the reason that people knew something was wrong with Rich was that she was always in consistent contact with people she knew.

“I just think it’s important that people understand that this is real,” Jankowsky said. “This happens to people. It can happen to somebody that you love and care about and I pray it doesn’t happen again, but it will, just to minimize that. That’s all I pray for.”

Rich’s friends say they are grieving but knew that Rich would have wanted them to celebrate her life this way: At the bar at Krazy Owls giving a toast to her life.

“Here’s to Megan. We love you. We miss you. Toast to Megan. Megan Rich, we love you.”

Rich’s friends say this is going to take time to process.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.