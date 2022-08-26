Surfers, children with autism catch some waves on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Professional surfers were down on Folly Beach Thursday giving kids with autism a chance to catch some waves.

The Surfers Healing Folly Beach event has been going on for more than a decade.

The event gives children struggling with social abilities a chance to surf with some of the best in an accepting atmosphere.

While the event brought fun and joy to the kids, the parents also shared in that joy.

“For me not to have to worry about what anybody might think or might say or have to explain it’s a very free feeling it’s a really rare feeling for us,” mother Kisha Thayer said.

That feeling of acceptance and freedom was echoed by Steven Griffith, the father of another participant.

“It’s a place where we can finally come At least one day a year and feel welcomed and feel part of a family,” Griffith said.

“It’s important it’s important for him to know That he special and the same all at the same time you know he’s just like everyone else,” Thayer said.

Around 250 surfers participated in the event with 250 volunteers, staff, family and surfers from around the country helping make Thursday a day the children will cherish forever.

