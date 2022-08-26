SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

US agents seize antique Egyptian artifact that could potentially be 3,000 years old

Officers in Memphis say they intercepted an ancient Egyptian artifact that was being shipped...
Officers in Memphis say they intercepted an ancient Egyptian artifact that was being shipped into the U.S. from Europe.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) - Customs and Border officers say they came across an ancient find when checking a recent shipment from Europe.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers at the port of Memphis intercepted an Egyptian artifact Aug. 17 that was being sent to a private buyer in the U.S.

Authorities said the shipment was noted as an antique stone sculpture that was over 100 years old. However, after further inspection, the item is believed to be potentially 3,000 years old.

According to the CBP, its team worked with experts at the University of Memphis Institute of Egyptian Art and Archaeology. The artifact was deemed authentic and identified as an Egyptian canopic jar lid of the funeral deity Imsety.

Officials said canopic jars were used to hold the internal organs of mummies, with ones featuring Imsety specifically protecting the deceased’s liver. The lid is likely from the Egyptian Third Intermediate Period, 1069 B.C. to 653 B.C.

CBP officials said the artifact is on a list of items protected by bilateral treaties and subject to seizure and forfeiture. The Convention on Cultural Property Implementation Act of 1983 restricts importing some archaeological and ethnological materials into the country.

Authorities said the shipper also made contradictory statements regarding the declared value of the item, and officers seized the sculpture before turning it over to Homeland Security Investigations for further examination.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still searching for Christopher Ryan Constine, who they said left a Hanahan home...
Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father
The crash shut down Calhoun Street at the SC30 onramp for approximately five hours Tuesday...
Coroner IDs man, woman killed in Tuesday downtown crash
Firefighters say a man died early Thursday morning when a tree fell across the road.
Man dies after tree falls on car near Adams Run
Arianna “Aspen” Larsen, 13, and Sarah Pipkin, 15, were reported missing to deputies.
Deputies search for two teenagers missing since last week
Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies put a man into custody Friday afternoon.
Hours-long standoff ends with man in custody, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The group, the South Carolina Coalition of Safer Schools, released its “School Safety Agenda”...
Coalition calls for proactive, urgent action to bolster safety in SC schools
Spann-Wilder Law, the law firm representing the Waring family, held a news conference at North...
Family of woman killed in officer-involved crash says charges are ‘blasphemy’
Data released by Kraft's vehicle dashcam indicates his vehicle was traveling at 82 mph moments...
North Charleston Police officer charged in fatal July crash
FILE - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay is shown in this file photo. Sources said...
Constable, three others killed during eviction at apartment complex in Arizona