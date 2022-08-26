SC Lottery
Weapon found in Berkeley County student’s backpack, district says

A school resource officer saw a student at Goose Creek High School having a “suspicious student...
A school resource officer saw a student at Goose Creek High School having a “suspicious student interaction,” an email sent to parents stated.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) The Berkeley County School District says a weapon found in a student’s backpack was confiscated Thursday afternoon.

Administration and law enforcement search the student and found a weapon, the email reads. The weapon was taken without incident.

The district says they take all reports that pertain to safety and security seriously.

We are following all procedures as outlined by the District’s policies to address this matter, with support from law enforcement.

The district did not say if the student was suspended or not. They also did not specify what kind of weapon was found.

