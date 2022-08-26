SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman accused of trying to run over boyfriend after argument about cheating, police say

Morris was booked on one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and one...
Morris was booked on one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of endangerment.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – A woman in Arizona is accused of trying to run over her boyfriend with a truck, police say.

According to authorities, Jolina Morris, 38, confronted her boyfriend, who was not identified, about cheating with another woman.

Investigators say he went to a nearby bar after the argument and began drinking. Morris and another friend reportedly drove to the bar and also started drinking, AZ Family reported.

Morris told her boyfriend she threw away his truck keys when he asked to leave, but he saw she had them and tried to take the keys, police said.

Court documents stated they got into a short fight before the boyfriend took the keys and got in the truck. Morris and her friend struggled with the boyfriend some more and eventually got him out of the truck and he walked home.

According to the documents, Morris pulled into the driveway when her boyfriend approached the front door. She’s accused of hitting her boyfriend with the truck and pinning him against the house.

Investigators said she backed the truck up and yelled, “I will kill you!” while hitting her boyfriend again.

Police were able to identify Morris from a neighbor’s Ring camera that captured the whole incident.

The boyfriend was taken to the hospital with a shattered leg, cuts and other injuries.

Morris was booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still searching for Christopher Ryan Constine, who they said left a Hanahan home...
Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father
The crash shut down Calhoun Street at the SC30 onramp for approximately five hours Tuesday...
Coroner IDs man, woman killed in Tuesday downtown crash
Firefighters say a man died early Thursday morning when a tree fell across the road.
Man dies after tree falls on car near Adams Run
Arianna “Aspen” Larsen, 13, and Sarah Pipkin, 15, were reported missing to deputies.
Deputies search for two teenagers missing since last week
She was returned home safely, according to the North Charleston Police Department.
Missing 14-year-old located safely, police say

Latest News

Tweets from SCDC show correctional institutes from Kershaw to Trenton to Ridgeville did not...
S.C. Dept. of Corrections cancels visitation due to staffing, says historic raises will help solve problem
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Powell: Fed could keep lifting rates sharply ‘for some time’
A father and son were rescued from the chilly waters of Boston Harbor after their boat struck...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officers rescue father, son from sinking boat
Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company...
Moderna suing Pfizer over vaccine technology