1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are currently on the scene of a Saturday shooting that left one person injured.

The Charleston Police Department has crime tape set up on Jackson Street.

One victim was taken to hospital, the department stated in a tweet. Their condition is currently unknown.

Anyone with info on the incident is asked to call 843-743-7200 or Lowcountry Crime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Crime alert: Officers are in the area of Jackson St downtown in reference to a shooting. One victim transported to the hospital - unknown condition at this time. Anyone with info is asked to call (843)743-7200 or Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111. #chsnews — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.