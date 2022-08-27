SC Lottery
1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting, police say

The Charleston Police Department has crime tape set up on Jackson Street.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are currently on the scene of a Saturday shooting that left one person injured.

One victim was taken to hospital, the department stated in a tweet. Their condition is currently unknown.

Anyone with info on the incident is asked to call 843-743-7200 or Lowcountry Crime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

