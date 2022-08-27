192 truck drivers join Special Olympics South Carolina Truck Convoy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Right off Charleston Highway at the South Carolina State Farmers Market, 192 truck drivers escorted the Annual Truck Convoy for Special Olympics South Carolina.

The truckers traveled on I-77 through Columbia to raise awareness for Special Olympics Athletes and raise money for the organization.

Michael Blondin is an 18-year-old Special Olympics athlete from Columbia who traveled to the USA Games to represent the South Carolina gymnastics team.

RELATED STORY | Truck convoy to raise awareness, funds for Special Olympics South Carolina

“I got four gold medals, one silver, one bronze, and fourth place overall,” Michael Blondin said.

His success while being involved with the Special Olympics is why events like this one happen, and it brings athletes, truckers, and their families together.

Truck registrations started at $100 each to form the Annual Truck Convoy, and some truckers donated even more than that to show athletes like Blondin they are capable of anything.

“Today was cool. I liked the representation of the special Olympics on some of the trucks,” he said.

Last year the event raised over $60,000, and Special Olympics South Carolina President Barry Coates says he thinks this year’s event will surpass that.

“You can see, it’s just like a festival here. It’s just fantastic. Having 192 trucks parked here, there’s not many places that can hold us,” Barry Coates said.

Coates says this is a true showcase of what truck drivers do for the community, and the Special Olympics. In the past, he says other truckers have seen the line of other trucks and jumped in the line themselves.

“Then we will have a truck show up here and say ‘Hey I just say your truck convoy. I need to give you $100,” he said.

The leading truck of the convoy was chosen earlier during the event after donating $10,000 to Special Olympics South Carolina.

This is an annual event and to learn more visit: http://so-sc.org/

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.