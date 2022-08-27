Deputies looking for inmate who escaped from Moncks Corner hospital

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for an inmate who escaped Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker says it happened sometime around 5 p.m. in the Moncks Corner area.

The inmate, 29-year-old Ryan D. Ellis, was taken to Trident’s Moncks Corner Medical Center for a “medical event.”

At some point, Ellis escaped, according to Baker.

Deputies describe Ellis as 6′2”, he was last seen wearing a blue and white polo shirt and white shorts.

If you believe you have seen Ellis, call 911 or 843-719-4505 immediately.

Details of the escape have not been released.

