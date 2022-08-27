Deputies looking for inmate who escaped from Moncks Corner hospital
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for an inmate who escaped Saturday afternoon.
Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker says it happened sometime around 5 p.m. in the Moncks Corner area.
The inmate, 29-year-old Ryan D. Ellis, was taken to Trident’s Moncks Corner Medical Center for a “medical event.”
At some point, Ellis escaped, according to Baker.
Deputies describe Ellis as 6′2”, he was last seen wearing a blue and white polo shirt and white shorts.
If you believe you have seen Ellis, call 911 or 843-719-4505 immediately.
Details of the escape have not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
