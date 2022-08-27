SC Lottery
Deputies: Man caught selling narcotics from his car wash

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they seized narcotics, weapons and cash after receiving a tip about drug activity at a car wash.

Deputies say they investigated the tip and determined that James “Baby” Odom was selling narcotics from his car wash in Burton.

After obtaining arrest warrants for Odom for the sale and distribution of crack cocaine, deputies put Odom into custody Friday at a traffic stop. Cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and illegal prescription were in Odom’s possession at the time of his arrest, an incident report stated.

With search warrants, the sheriff’s office then took a look at Odom’s home and car wash. They found cocaine and marijuana, as well as items commonly used to manufacture crack cocaine, the incident report stated.

Investigators also found a firearm, which they called “unlawfully possessed.”

With the items found in the search warrants and the traffic stop, the sheriff’s office says Odom faces additional charges including trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession of a firearm by a person unlawful and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Odom is currently in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

