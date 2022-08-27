Drier air to bring less storm coverage today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front still will linger nearby over the next few days but slightly drier air will help to bring down the number of showers and storms we see. Hit or miss storms will be the theme of the weekend with more sunshine than we’ve seen in recent days. Highs this weekend will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Rain and storm chances increase slightly early next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

TROPICS: Watching two tropical waves.

Disturbance #1 - Tropical wave in the Caribbean will move west with a low chance of developing over the next 5 days. Odds may increase as this moves into a more favorable environment next week in the Western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

Disturbance #2 - Odds up to 30% for development with a tropical wave near Africa. Many models show this developing over the weekend or next week as it moves west in the Atlantic. Thankfully, we have lots of time to watch this one.

In summary, nothing for us to be worried about right now but a reminder that even though the hurricane season has been quiet so far, things can change quickly and we are heading into the peak of hurricane season.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 74.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 74.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 75.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 75.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 74.

