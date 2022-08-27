Escaped inmate placed back in custody: sheriff’s office

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An inmate who escaped a hospital in Moncks Corner Friday afternoon has been captured, deputies say.

Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the escape happened sometime around 5 p.m.

The inmate, 29-year-old Ryan D. Ellis, was taken to Trident’s Moncks Corner Medical Center for a “medical event.” Somehow Ellis escaped but was put back into custody around 7:00 p.m.

Details of the escape have not been released. The sheriff’s office says they will do an internal investigation into his escape.

Witnesses say K-9 units were a part of the search.

