FIRST ALERT: Portion of S Main Street back open after crash

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say South Main Street in downtown Summerville is back open after a Friday night crash.

Summerville Police Department Dispatch tweeted about the crash at 8:47 p.m. and said the road was reopened at 9:38 p.m.

They say it happened in front of 303 South Main St., which is near Dyal Funeral Home.

There is no official word yet on if anyone was hurt in the incident.

