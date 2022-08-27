SC Lottery
Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

(Source: CNN, WPTV, Truth Social, Twitter, POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida told the Justice Department on Saturday to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and said it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case.

The two-page order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon signals that she’s inclined to grant a request from Trump’s lawyers, who this week asked for the appointment of an independent special master to review the records taken from Mar-a-Lago and identify any that may be protected by executive privilege.

The judge scheduled a Thursday hearing to discuss the matter further. A special master is often a former judge.

Cannon also directed the Justice Department to file under seal with her more detailed descriptions of the material taken from Trump’s property. The former president’s lawyers have complained that investigators did not disclose enough information to them about what specific documents were removed when agents executed a search warrant on Aug. 8 to look for classified documents.

The special master appointment, if it happens, is unlikely to significantly affect the direction of the Justice Department investigation, though it’s possible an outside review of the documents could slow the probe down.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

'This guy's trying to kidnap me': Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
