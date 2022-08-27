SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Moorish Nation’ couple arrested after breaking into NASCAR driver’s mansion, sheriff says

Nataijah Shaieena Fields, 37, and Darius Trrone Hall, 29, were arrested after breaking into a NASCAR driver's mansion, authorities say. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina say a couple has been arrested for breaking into and not leaving a multimillion-dollar home owned by a current NASCAR driver.

According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the home is located near Highway 152 and owned by NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

WBTV reports the two arrested in the incident were 37-year-old Nataijah Shaieena Fields and 29-year-old Darius Trrone Hall on Aug. 19.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Fields and Hall are facing charges that include breaking and entering, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and second-degree trespassing.

Hall was also charged with carrying a concealed gun.

Auten said the large home is currently up for sale and the couple in question claimed they were members of the ‘Moorish Nation.’

This incident is not the first time in North Carolina that a couple claiming to be with the Moorish sovereign citizen movement were arrested for allegedly squatting in a multimillion-dollar home.

In 2019, authorities took 30-year-old Turmaine Thorne and 35-year-old Taqiyah Barber into custody after reportedly squatting in an estate owned by the mayor’s late parents.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrested Seth Christopher Spivey, 35, and Lauren Marie Wilt, 36, after the standoff.
Hours-long standoff ends with man, woman in custody, sheriff’s office says
Data released by Kraft's vehicle dashcam indicates his vehicle was traveling at 82 mph moments...
North Charleston Police officer charged in fatal July crash
Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo...
Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound
Just over a year ago, Megan Rich was at Krazy Owls celebrating her 40th birthday with friends....
‘She’s in our hearts’: Friends celebrate, toast to Megan Rich
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Lethaniel Gathers, 52, from Adams Run, died on the scene Thursday...
Coroner IDs man killed after tree falls on car

Latest News

‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
Deputies say they investigated a tip and determined that James “Baby” Odom was selling...
Deputies: Man caught selling narcotics from his car wash
SCDOT officials inside the Ferndale Community Center on Saturday waiting to speak with...
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
A 9-year-old boy said someone in a truck attempted to kidnap him while he was riding his bike...
‘This guy is trying to kidnap me’: 9-year-old shares scary encounter while leaving school
Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker says it happened sometime around 5 p.m. in the Moncks Corner area.
Deputies looking for inmate who escaped from Moncks Corner hospital