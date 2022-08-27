Summerville Police investigating two gas station robberies

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say they are investigating two gunpoint gas station robberies that happened minutes apart.

Police say the first robbery happened at the 7-11/Sunoco on Dorchester Road around 2:27 a.m. Friday morning.

Two suspects entered the store and demanded money.

One pointed a gun at the convenience store worker behind the register while the other headed to the back of the store and pointed a gun at another convenience store employee.

The suspects reportedly stole around $100 of various items including cigarettes, before running away.

Police say the second armed robbery took place at the Speedway on Ladson Road.

A report states that two men entered the store around 2:40 a.m. Friday morning.

One suspect held a gun, described by the victim as a black semi-automatic firearm, to the convenience store worker’s back and demanded money, while the other suspect headed towards the back of the store.

The pair then ran away with an unknown amount of money.

It is not known at this time if the pair of robberies are related.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on either of these robberies, you’re asked to contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-871-2463.

