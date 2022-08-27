Summerville shelter takes in 21 cats from burned-down home

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A shelter in Summerville says they need temporary fosters after taking in 21 cats from a burned-down home.

Dorchester Paws took in sets of kittens about eight weeks old, a mom with three newborn babies and young adults. They were found at the site of a burned-down home in Summerville.

A picture of the cats taken in to the shelter (Dorchester Paws)

However, there is no space left at Dorchester Paws, according to spokesperson Danielle Zuck.

“All of the kennel space at the shelter is full and Dorchester Paws has reached the limit of pop-ups we can have to provide humane care to all animals on our campus,” Zuck says.

Because of this, Zuck says temporary fosters are needed to get animals into better conditions and reduce the number of animals that need to be cared for at the shelter.

To foster, anyone can fill out an application and stop in at the shelter between noon and 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.