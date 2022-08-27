SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Summerville shelter takes in 21 cats from burned-down home

Dorchester Paws took in sets of kittens about eight weeks old, a mom with three newborn babies...
Dorchester Paws took in sets of kittens about eight weeks old, a mom with three newborn babies and young adults.(Dorchester Paws)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A shelter in Summerville says they need temporary fosters after taking in 21 cats from a burned-down home.

Dorchester Paws took in sets of kittens about eight weeks old, a mom with three newborn babies and young adults. They were found at the site of a burned-down home in Summerville.

A picture of the cats taken in to the shelter
A picture of the cats taken in to the shelter (Dorchester Paws)

However, there is no space left at Dorchester Paws, according to spokesperson Danielle Zuck.

“All of the kennel space at the shelter is full and Dorchester Paws has reached the limit of pop-ups we can have to provide humane care to all animals on our campus,” Zuck says.

Because of this, Zuck says temporary fosters are needed to get animals into better conditions and reduce the number of animals that need to be cared for at the shelter.

To foster, anyone can fill out an application and stop in at the shelter between noon and 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrested Seth Christopher Spivey, 35, and Lauren Marie Wilt, 36, after the standoff.
Hours-long standoff ends with man, woman in custody, sheriff’s office says
Data released by Kraft's vehicle dashcam indicates his vehicle was traveling at 82 mph moments...
North Charleston Police officer charged in fatal July crash
Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo...
Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound
Just over a year ago, Megan Rich was at Krazy Owls celebrating her 40th birthday with friends....
‘She’s in our hearts’: Friends celebrate, toast to Megan Rich
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Lethaniel Gathers, 52, from Adams Run, died on the scene Thursday...
Coroner IDs man killed after tree falls on car

Latest News

SCDOT officials inside the Ferndale Community Center on Saturday waiting to speak with...
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker says it happened sometime around 5 p.m. in the Moncks Corner area.
Deputies looking for inmate who escaped from Moncks Corner hospital
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies looking for inmate who escaped from Moncks Corner hospital