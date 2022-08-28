10-year-old injured in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a 10-year-old was shot Saturday night.

Police were called to Jackson Street in the Eastside neighborhood around 6:55 p.m.

At the scene, officers located the victim and rendered emergency medical aid. The 10-year-old was then taken to the hospital.

The juvenile is in serious but stable condition, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen

There is no official word yet on a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Officers are currently still on the scene. Crime scene tape put up on Jackson Street through the Martin Park Playground has come down.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-743-7200 or Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

