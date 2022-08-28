2 dead after Colleton County crash, troopers say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead Saturday afternoon.

It happened on SC 64 near the Canadys area at 4:30 p.m.

A 2000 GMC SUV traveling west drove left of the center of the road and hit a 1990 Ford F-150 traveling east., according to Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The drivers of both vehicles died, Lee said.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victims yet.

