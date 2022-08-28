SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 dead after Colleton County crash, troopers say

It happened on SC 64 near the Canadys area at 4:30 p.m.
It happened on SC 64 near the Canadys area at 4:30 p.m.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead Saturday afternoon.

It happened on SC 64 near the Canadys area at 4:30 p.m.

A 2000 GMC SUV traveling west drove left of the center of the road and hit a 1990 Ford F-150 traveling east., according to Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The drivers of both vehicles died, Lee said.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victims yet.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrested Seth Christopher Spivey, 35, and Lauren Marie Wilt, 36, after the standoff.
Hours-long standoff ends with man, woman in custody, sheriff’s office says
Data released by Kraft's vehicle dashcam indicates his vehicle was traveling at 82 mph moments...
North Charleston Police officer charged in fatal July crash
Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker says the escape happened sometime around 5 p.m.
Escaped inmate placed back in custody: sheriff’s office
Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo...
Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound
Just over a year ago, Megan Rich was at Krazy Owls celebrating her 40th birthday with friends....
‘She’s in our hearts’: Friends celebrate, toast to Megan Rich

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department has crime tape set up on Jackson Street.
1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting, police say
Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker says the escape happened sometime around 5 p.m.
Escaped inmate placed back in custody: sheriff’s office
Deputies say they investigated a tip and determined that James “Baby” Odom was selling...
Deputies: Man caught selling narcotics from his car wash
SCDOT officials inside the Ferndale Community Center on Saturday waiting to speak with...
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’