A few storms today, unsettled next week

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trough of low pressure nearby will keep a few showers and storms in the forecast today. With some sunshine temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon with plenty of humidity. Rain and storm chances increase slightly early next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We stay near 90 degrees for the remainder of the week with lower rain and storm coverage Wednesday and Thursday.

TROPICS: Watching several tropical waves.

Disturbance #1 - Low pressure in the central tropical Atlantic has become better organized and is likely to continue to strengthen over the next week or so. This disturbance has a medium chance for development (60%) over the next five days. A tropical depression could form by the middle of the week, we will continue to monitor.

Disturbance #2 - A tropical wave in the Caribbean will move west with a low chance of development (20%) over the next 5 days. Odds may increase as this moves into a more favorable environment next week in the Gulf of Mexico.

Disturbance #3 - An area of showers east of Bermuda has a low chance of development (20%) over the next few days. No issues for us as this is expected to weaken quickly.

Disturbance #4 - Odds are at a 20% for development with a tropical wave expected to form off of Africa. This should continue to move through the tropical Atlantic, we’ll keep a close eye on this.

In summary, nothing for us to be worried about right now but a reminder that even though the hurricane season has been quiet so far, things can change quickly, and we are heading into the peak of hurricane season.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 74.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 74.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 75.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 74.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 73.

