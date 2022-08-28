Man who sparked multi-agency manhunt after kidnapping daughter arrested: police

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department says the man who evaded police after kidnapping his daughter was located and arrested on Sunday.

Christopher Constine was the subject of a multi-agency manhunt that started on Wednesday.

Officers say they responded to a home in Hanahan on Wednesday for a domestic dispute. They say Constine had already fled the area with his daughter when they arrived.

The North Charleston Police Department located Constine’s vehicle, who then led officers on a chase to Hampton Park, where he fled on foot, authorities say.

The Charleston Police Department then joined the search, and the sheriff’s office used a bloodhound and a helicopter to try and find the suspect and victim.

The next morning the Hanahan Police Department confirmed that they found the 7-year-old girl reported as a kidnapping victim in the Hampton Park area. She is in the department’s custody.

Is it not yet clear what charge Constine will be facing, but the Hanahan Police Department says that information will be released soon. The North Charleston Police Department assisted in making the arrest.

