Police searching for missing man last seen in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

James Johnson, 55, was last seen Friday afternoon at his home in West Ashley.

Police describe Johnson as 6′0″, weighing 175 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

He was seen driving his blue 2010 Toyota Tacoma, SC plate: SNJ305, and wearing a blue long sleeve Honeywell work shirt, blue work pants and brown steel-toe work boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the on-duty Charleston Police Department Central Detective at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.