SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police searching for missing man last seen in West Ashley

James Johnson, 55, was last seen Friday afternoon at his home in West Ashley.
James Johnson, 55, was last seen Friday afternoon at his home in West Ashley.(Charleston Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

James Johnson, 55, was last seen Friday afternoon at his home in West Ashley.

Police describe Johnson as 6′0″, weighing 175 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

He was seen driving his blue 2010 Toyota Tacoma, SC plate: SNJ305, and wearing a blue long sleeve Honeywell work shirt, blue work pants and brown steel-toe work boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the on-duty Charleston Police Department Central Detective at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker says the escape happened sometime around 5 p.m.
Escaped inmate placed back in custody: sheriff’s office
Police were called to Jackson Street in the Eastside neighborhood around 6:55 p.m.
10-year-old injured in downtown Charleston shooting
Deputies arrested Seth Christopher Spivey, 35, and Lauren Marie Wilt, 36, after the standoff.
Hours-long standoff ends with man, woman in custody, sheriff’s office says
SCDOT officials inside the Ferndale Community Center on Saturday waiting to speak with...
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
Generic
Summerville Police investigating two gas station robberies

Latest News

Community members gathered on Sunday at Euro Foods in West Ashley to celebrate Ukraine's...
Community comes together to celebrate Ukrainian independence despite waging war
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Now Hiring
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 10-year-old injured in downtown Charleston shooting