Small earthquake felt near Lugoff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A weekend earthquake was felt near Lugoff.
The USGS confirmed a 1.6 magnitude earthquake shook the area at around 11:41 p.m. Saturday. Sunday morning the organization confirmed it was located roughly 1.86 miles below the surface.
The USGS reported it was felt mostly in the area near the epicenter.
