‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations

Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T. Graham Brown at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg for the ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon.
By Brandon Robinson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - On the one month anniversary of the deadly flooding that swept through several Eastern Kentucky counties, musicians from across Kentucky and the country are joining together to raise funds for those affected.

On Monday, Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T. Graham Brown at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg for the ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon. The fundraiser is being shown live online in a partnership with Gray Television stations WYMT in Hazard, Kentucky, WKYT in Lexington, and WSAZ in Charleston/Huntington, West Virginia., as part of their work to assist in relief efforts.

Other big names like Trace Adkins, Dillion Carmichael, Lee Greenwood and Tracy Lawrence, along with Kentucky favorites John Michael Montgomery, Walker Montgomery, JD Shelburne and Wynonna Judd, have committed their time and support to the event.

All of the proceeds of the event will go to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. For more information, or to donate online, please visit the Flood Relief section of WYMT’s website.

At least 39 people have died as a result of the flooding that devastated multiple counties July 29. Hundreds more were displaced from their homes.

“We are proud to partner once again with our friends in country music to aid those impacted by this devastating flood. Money raised during this benefit telethon will be used to help Eastern Kentuckians rebuild. We know this is going to be a long process, and we want to do everything we can to help our neighbors,” WYMT General Manager Neil Middleton said.

T. Graham Brown has taken the lyrics to his song “Hell and High Water” and helped create the “Come Hell Or High Water” T-shirt, which is an outline of the Kentucky Commonwealth punctuated by the words Kentucky Strong! Those can be ordered here.

