Carriers seek extension on temporary cell tower in Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday night, the Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals will vote on whether to extend a variance allowing AT&T and T Mobile to continue operating two mobile communications towers in the town.

According to their application for extension, if the variance is not extended, citizens in certain areas of Mount Pleasant won’t be able to receive cell phone service.

The two mobile communication towers sit in a lot near the intersection of Fairmont Avenue and Coleman Boulevard, behind the GDC Home store.

According to their application, if the extension to keep the communication towers on the lot is not approved, it will result in “the citizens of Mount Pleasant being unable to use their wireless devices in the area to reach 911 first responders: fire; police; and EMS.”

These temporary communication towers went up in response to the Old Mt. Pleasant Water Tower being torn down in July of last year after the town determined it was no longer safe to work on. The water tower housed transmitting equipment for wireless carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile, doubling as a cellphone tower.

In July 2021, the Mount Pleasant Planning Department said the two temporary towers were only expected to stay on site for 120 days. But the application says the two carriers’ relocation to a new spot has taken “much longer than they ever anticipated.” The application lists reasons for the delay, including issues related to design, material supply and telco providers.

According to their application, they plan to relocate to Pherigo street, on top of the Boulevard Phase 2 building.

One local business owner said in an email that the area already suffers from relatively weak signals and removing the temporary towers could result in a significant safety issue.

The meeting is Monday night at 6 p.m in the Mount Pleasant Town Hall Council Chambers located at 100 Ann Edwards Lane. To view the agenda, click here.

