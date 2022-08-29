SC Lottery
Cloudy and wet start to the work week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal disturbance will bring an increase in clouds and rain to start out the new work and school week. Keep the umbrellas handy today! Morning showers and downpours will continue into the afternoon and a few downpours may even continue into the evening. Locally heavy rainfall is possible today which could lead to minor street flooding. We expect a mainly cloudy sky today to prevent the temperatures from warming any more than the low 80s. Drier weather will start to move in late today and sunshine should return on Tuesday. The rest of the week looks void of big rain makers and will be more of what you expect in late August or early September. We’ll see a few daily showers and storms with more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees each afternoon through the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

TROPICS: It’s less than two weeks to the peak of hurricane season and there are plenty of disturbances in the Atlantic to watch. Right now, only one with a high chance for development in the upcoming days! The disturbance well east of the Caribbean is slowly getting better organized and may become a tropical depression/storm over the next couple days. This will be a very slow mover and will likely be positioned north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola by the beginning of our Labor Day weekend. This is not something to be worried about at this time but we’ll watch it closely this week into the weekend

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 82.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

