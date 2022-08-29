Disturbance will keep showers and storms in the forecast!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal disturbance will keep clouds and rain for the rest of the day into Tuesday. Make sure to keep the umbrellas handy! Locally heavy rainfall is possible which could lead to minor street flooding. The disturbance will begin to move away from the area tomorrow with drier air settling in behind it. Expect scattered showers and storms on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The rest of the week looks void of big rain makers and will be more of what you expect in late August or early September. We’ll see a few daily showers and storms with more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees each afternoon through the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

TROPICS: It’s less than two weeks to the peak of hurricane season and there are plenty of disturbances in the Atlantic to watch. Right now, only one with a high chance for development in the upcoming days! The disturbance well east of the Caribbean is slowly getting better organized and may become a tropical depression/storm over the next couple days. This will be a very slow mover and will likely be positioned north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola by the beginning of our Labor Day weekend. This is not something to be worried about at this time but we’ll watch it closely this week into the weekend

TODAY: Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82, Low 73.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, low 74.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 74.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 73.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 73.

