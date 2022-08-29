SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen

Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting in a residential area of Fort Worth.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting in a residential area of Fort Worth.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle pulled up outside the home where a group was gathered in the front yard and a shooter or shooters opened fire.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes says the 17-year-old and 5-year-old males were pronounced dead at a hospital.

An 18-month-old had minor injuries and is expected to survive.

Noakes asked anyone with information or video to contact police and said authorities would use “every resource necessary” to find those responsible.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to Jackson Street in the Eastside neighborhood around 6:55 p.m.
10-year-old injured in downtown Charleston shooting
Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker says the escape happened sometime around 5 p.m.
Escaped inmate placed back in custody: sheriff’s office
SCDOT officials inside the Ferndale Community Center on Saturday waiting to speak with...
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
Christopher Constine was the subject of a multi-agency manhunt that started on Wednesday.
Man who sparked multi-agency manhunt after kidnapping daughter arrested: police
James Johnson, 55, was last seen Friday afternoon at his home in West Ashley.
Police searching for missing man last seen in West Ashley

Latest News

NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
Artemis engine issue discovered just hours before launch.
NASA scrubs Artemis I launch
Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June.
International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan as more than 1,000 have died this summer
A judge will hear testimony from four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
WATCH LIVE: Motions hearing in Murdaugh case set for Monday
Security fencing around the U.S. Supreme Court is shown removed on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court fencing removed, but building remains closed