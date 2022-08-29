SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Flooding closes North Charleston roads

The North Charleston Police Department is advising motorists of road closures caused by...
The North Charleston Police Department is advising motorists of road closures caused by flooding in the area Monday afternoon.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is advising motorists of road closures caused by flooding in the area Monday afternoon.

In a series of tweets, the department warned motorist of flooding in the following roads and areas:

  • Otranto Road at Rivers Avenue
  • Gable Street
  • Shadow Oak Drive
  • Northwoods Boulevard
  • Remount Road near Dakota Street going towards Rivers Avenue
  • Adaline Street
  • Crossroads Drive
  • Eastbound Rivers Avenue at NAD/North Bridge
  • Little Sydneys Way and Sprocket Lane
  • City Hall Lane
  • Rivers Avenue between Rebecca Street and I-526
  • Antler Driver between Greenridge Road and Otranto Road

Officers are asking the drivers to avoid the flooded areas until the water recedes.

