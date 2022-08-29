FIRST ALERT: Flooding closes North Charleston roads

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is advising motorists of road closures caused by flooding in the area Monday afternoon.

In a series of tweets, the department warned motorist of flooding in the following roads and areas:

Otranto Road at Rivers Avenue

Gable Street

Shadow Oak Drive

Northwoods Boulevard

Remount Road near Dakota Street going towards Rivers Avenue

Adaline Street

Crossroads Drive

Eastbound Rivers Avenue at NAD/North Bridge

Little Sydneys Way and Sprocket Lane

City Hall Lane

Rivers Avenue between Rebecca Street and I-526

Antler Driver between Greenridge Road and Otranto Road

Officers are asking the drivers to avoid the flooded areas until the water recedes.

