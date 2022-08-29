FIRST ALERT: Flooding closes North Charleston roads
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is advising motorists of road closures caused by flooding in the area Monday afternoon.
In a series of tweets, the department warned motorist of flooding in the following roads and areas:
- Otranto Road at Rivers Avenue
- Gable Street
- Shadow Oak Drive
- Northwoods Boulevard
- Remount Road near Dakota Street going towards Rivers Avenue
- Adaline Street
- Crossroads Drive
- Eastbound Rivers Avenue at NAD/North Bridge
- Little Sydneys Way and Sprocket Lane
- City Hall Lane
- Rivers Avenue between Rebecca Street and I-526
- Antler Driver between Greenridge Road and Otranto Road
Officers are asking the drivers to avoid the flooded areas until the water recedes.
