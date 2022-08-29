FIRST ALERT: Flooding shuts down roads in Charleston, North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heavy rains across the Tri-County are causing flooding and road closures for drivers to contend with Monday afternoon.

Charleston Police reminded drivers to slow down when traveling and allow extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead. They also remind drivers to never drive into water of unknown depth.

Multiple road closures now in effect in Charleston area. Downton area is flooding in normal locations. Obey police officers directing traffic and don’t drive past barricades. #chsroadclosurs — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 29, 2022

North Charleston Police say several drivers have attempted to go around police vehicles that are blocking flooded roads, something they urge drivers not to do.

Here is a breakdown of road closures in the area:

Charleston

Ashley Avenue - Between Calhoun St. & Broad St. - All lanes closed

Ashley Hall Plantation Road at Sandcroft - All lanes closed

Fishburne Street at President Street - All lanes closed Huger Street - Between Meeting St. & North Tracy - All lanes closed

Hazelwood at Taborwood - All lanes closed

I-526 West Off-ramp - At Paul Cantrell Boulevard - All lanes closed

King Street - At Huger Street - All lanes closed

President Street - Between Spring Street and Fishburne Street - All lanes closed

Rutledge Avenue - At Sheppard - All lanes closed

Rutledge Avenue - Between Calhoun Street & Broad Street - All lanes closed

Rutledge Avenue - At Simons St. - All lanes closed

Septima Clark Parkway - Between Ashley Ave. & Spring St. - Lanes partially blocked

Septima Clark Parkway - Between Westcott Ct. & Ashley Ave. - Lanes partially blocked

Windermere Boulevard - All lanes closed

North Charleston

Adaline Street

Antler Driver between Greenridge Road and Otranto Road

Azalea Drive at Rourk Street

City Hall Lane

Crossroads Drive

Delhi Road at Long Shadow Lane

Dorchester Road & Highpoint

Dorchester Road & I-526

Dorchester Road at Meeting Street Road

Dorchester Road at Rivers Avenue

Gable Street

Greenridge Road at Bienville Road

Greenridge Road at Rivers Avenue

Leeds Avenue at Dorchester Road

Little Sydneys Way and Sprocket Lane

Midland Park Road & Townsend Road

E. Montague Avenue at Mixon Avenue

E. Montague Avenue at Morningside Drive

Northwoods Boulevard

Otranto Road at Rivers Avenue

Regency Elm Drive at Sprocket Lane

Remount Road near Dakota Street going towards Rivers Avenue

Remus & Commander

Rivers Avenue (Eastbound) at NAD/North Bridge

Rivers Avenue at Taylor Street

Rivers Avenue between Rebecca Street and I-526

Shadow Oak Drive

W. Montague Avenue at I-526

W. Montague Avenue & Saul White Boulevard

Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue

Mount Pleasant

Wando Park Boulevard is down to one lane because of flooding. Officers are alternating traffic.

Police are asking the drivers to avoid the flooded areas until the water recedes.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.