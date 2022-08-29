FIRST ALERT: Flooding shuts down roads in Charleston, North Charleston
Published: Aug. 29, 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heavy rains across the Tri-County are causing flooding and road closures for drivers to contend with Monday afternoon.
Charleston Police reminded drivers to slow down when traveling and allow extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead. They also remind drivers to never drive into water of unknown depth.
North Charleston Police say several drivers have attempted to go around police vehicles that are blocking flooded roads, something they urge drivers not to do.
Here is a breakdown of road closures in the area:
Charleston
- Ashley Avenue - Between Calhoun St. & Broad St. - All lanes closed
- Ashley Hall Plantation Road at Sandcroft - All lanes closed
- Fishburne Street at President Street - All lanes closed Huger Street - Between Meeting St. & North Tracy - All lanes closed
- Hazelwood at Taborwood - All lanes closed
- I-526 West Off-ramp - At Paul Cantrell Boulevard - All lanes closed
- King Street - At Huger Street - All lanes closed
- President Street - Between Spring Street and Fishburne Street - All lanes closed
- Rutledge Avenue - At Sheppard - All lanes closed
- Rutledge Avenue - Between Calhoun Street & Broad Street - All lanes closed
- Rutledge Avenue - At Simons St. - All lanes closed
- Septima Clark Parkway - Between Ashley Ave. & Spring St. - Lanes partially blocked
- Septima Clark Parkway - Between Westcott Ct. & Ashley Ave. - Lanes partially blocked
- Windermere Boulevard - All lanes closed
North Charleston
- Adaline Street
- Antler Driver between Greenridge Road and Otranto Road
- Azalea Drive at Rourk Street
- City Hall Lane
- Crossroads Drive
- Delhi Road at Long Shadow Lane
- Dorchester Road & Highpoint
- Dorchester Road & I-526
- Dorchester Road at Meeting Street Road
- Dorchester Road at Rivers Avenue
- Gable Street
- Greenridge Road at Bienville Road
- Greenridge Road at Rivers Avenue
- Leeds Avenue at Dorchester Road
- Little Sydneys Way and Sprocket Lane
- Midland Park Road & Townsend Road
- E. Montague Avenue at Mixon Avenue
- E. Montague Avenue at Morningside Drive
- Northwoods Boulevard
- Otranto Road at Rivers Avenue
- Regency Elm Drive at Sprocket Lane
- Remount Road near Dakota Street going towards Rivers Avenue
- Remus & Commander
- Rivers Avenue (Eastbound) at NAD/North Bridge
- Rivers Avenue at Taylor Street
- Rivers Avenue between Rebecca Street and I-526
- Shadow Oak Drive
- W. Montague Avenue at I-526
- W. Montague Avenue & Saul White Boulevard
- Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue
Mount Pleasant
- Wando Park Boulevard is down to one lane because of flooding. Officers are alternating traffic.
Police are asking the drivers to avoid the flooded areas until the water recedes.
