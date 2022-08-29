SC Lottery
Georgetown juveniles lie to deputies about abduction, sheriff’s office says

Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday night to the...
Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday night to the Kensington community.(WMBF/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After investigating an attempted juvenile abduction, deputies say they learned that the report was made up.

Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday night to the Kensington community.

Deputies worked through the evening and all day Sunday looking through the neighborhood, questioning witnesses, obtaining video, re-interviewing victims and reconstructing the crime scene.

Through this process, several inconsistencies were noticed. Afterward, two juveniles took back their statements and admitted the report was made up, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office did not say if the juveniles will face any charges after the incident, but they did thank the residents for their help.

