Heavy rainfall leads to dangerous flooding throughout the Lowcountry

By Emily Johnson and Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As many as four inches of rainfall led to road closures and flooding throughout the Lowcountry Monday afternoon, creating dangerous driving conditions.

In North Charleston at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road, several inches of rain caused cars to become stuck and partially submerged underwater.

Ladson mother Lasha Stinson and her three children stopped at Murphy Express to wait for the roads to clear.

“I was scared for my life and I have a 12-year-old, 11-year-old and a 7-month-old baby,” Stinson said. “It’s crazy how people are acting out here.”

North Charleston Police said they saw several drivers attempt to drive around their police cruisers that were blocking closed roads and urged drivers to avoid those roads instead.

Although police reminded drivers to slow down and stay safe when traveling, she said they saw many cars continuing to drive very fast on the roads.

“I’m just a little scared for me and my kids because other people don’t care that it’s raining,” Stinson said. “I can’t really speak for other people but it’s really bad out here and I wish they had something that can take the water down. I just would say, ‘can have a little more help’”

In West Ashley, heavy rains were blamed for a fallen tree on Wildcat Boulevard off Glenn McConnell Boulevard.

Charleston Police warned drivers to slow down when traveling and allow extra distance between their vehicle and the vehicle ahead of them.

