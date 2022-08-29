SC Lottery
“It’s a joke”: Mother angry after her son’s accused killer released

By Nick Reagan
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man charged with killing two people in a hit and run two years is no longer behind bars, even after being accused of violating his bond and facing new charges.

Lance Davis and his girlfriend Brittany Reeves were killed in a hit and run on I-26 almost two years ago.

Davis’ mother, Jackie Britt, has been working toward closure and justice ever since.

However, over the weekend, she said that journey took a step back when the man charged for the deaths was released from prison.

Deon Lathel Gibson was charged with reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident...
Deon Lathel Gibson was charged with reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily injury, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)

Deon Lathel Gibson, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide and two other charges in September 2020. He was granted bond for those charges and was released with an ankle monitor.

In January, he was arrested again, this time for drug charges and again bonded out.

Britt requested a judge send him back to jail for violating his original bond conditions. In July, the judge ruled his bond would be revoked for 60 days. Gibson was released on Saturday.

“It’s a joke,” Britt said. “There will be no closure period for me, even if he went to jail for the rest of his life. It’s not going to make anything better. But just that I know that he is out walking around, doing whatever he wants to do while my son is in the graveyard.”

Britt says she wants to see the courts move faster.

“I know everything got behind but next month will be two years and he pulled 60 days of the two years and he killed two people?” Britt says.

It is unclear when Gibson’s next court date will be.

Gibson’s lawyer did return a request for comment.

