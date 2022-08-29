SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Planning for big-ticket purchases can save big bucks

Combine sales calendar and tracking apps for best price
Best sales weekends
Best sales weekends(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you have a big-ticket purchase pending, the experts at the financial website NerdWallet said there are a few things you can do to make it more affordable.

First, shop the biggest sale weekends of the year:

  • Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day Weekend are the best times for deals on appliances, furniture, and mattresses.
  • Televisions typically see their lowest prices in late January and early February.

Use tools to track prices:

  • Amazon Assistant lets you know if Amazon offers a lower price when you’re shopping elsewhere.
  • Honey browser extension pulls coupons from across the web.
  • Coupon Cabin alerts you to cash back.

Know when your state has a sales tax holiday:

  • Tax free categories and length of sales vary so check your state government’s website for details

Slowly build up an emergency fund:

  • Helps with an unexpected purchase of an expensive item.
  • To start, try to put aside $25 a paycheck.

NerdWallet also has a guide for the best sales items by month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker says the escape happened sometime around 5 p.m.
Escaped inmate placed back in custody: sheriff’s office
Police were called to Jackson Street in the Eastside neighborhood around 6:55 p.m.
10-year-old injured in downtown Charleston shooting
SCDOT officials inside the Ferndale Community Center on Saturday waiting to speak with...
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
Christopher Constine was the subject of a multi-agency manhunt that started on Wednesday.
Man who sparked multi-agency manhunt after kidnapping daughter arrested: police
James Johnson, 55, was last seen Friday afternoon at his home in West Ashley.
Police searching for missing man last seen in West Ashley

Latest News

Drivers face flooded roads at Huger and King Streets in downtown Charleston Monday afternoon....
FIRST ALERT: Flooding shuts down roads in Charleston, North Charleston
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's...
Commanders’ Robinson says he had surgery after shooting