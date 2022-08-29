S.C. gas prices remain mostly flat over last week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina saw minimal decreases over the last week as the state’s average price per gallon is down to $3.41, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3.08 on Sunday with the most expensive was selling for $4.75 per gallon, a difference of $1.67.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 32.1 cents lower than a month ago and 57.6 cents higher than one year ago.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in Moncks Corner selling gas for $3.19.

Nationally, the average price per gallon fell 5 cents last week, averaging $3.81 per gallon as of Monday morning. The national average is down 39.8 cents from a month ago and 69.1 cents higher than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

It’s not all good news, as the price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week, averaging $5.04 per gallon.

“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week. Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result,” Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said. “Some issues have developed that we’re keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it’s not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region. For the rest of the country, however, we’ll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there’s no guarantee the decline will continue.”

